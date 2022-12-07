Danish gambling regulator bans reactivation bonuses

Spillemyndigheden will no longer allow reactivation bonuses for lapsed players under its responsible gambling rules.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has updated its responsible gambling rules to ban reactivation bonuses for lapsed players. It says such incentives are an irresponsible marketing practice.

The guidance states: “A player’s inactivity may not be a selection criterion when awarding promotional offers. Bonuses may therefore not be given on the basis of a player’s inactivity.”

The rules also now state that operators’ attention “should be heightened” if a player asks for a bonus since such a request could indicate that the player wants to play but cannot afford it. The regulator also clarified its rules on deposit limits, which players must set before they register to play with an operator.

It says that it “must not be possible to choose an extremely high deposit limit or a deposit limit of a higher amount than the maximum allowed to be paid into the game account”.

Spillemyndigheden said it had seen examples of players being able to set deposit limits of hundreds of thousands of kroner without evaluation of whether this was a realistic limit. The regulator said such examples were the same as setting no limit because the player would never deposit that amount.

Spillemyndigheden revamps Danish self-exclusions system

Meanwhile, Spillemyndigheden has updated Denmark’s Register of Voluntarily Excluded Players (Rofus) to make self-exclusion easier. It says the site, launched in 2012, has been made easier to navigate.

In October Spillemyndigheden reported that channelisation to Denmark’s regulated offerings stands at 90 per cent. Before the passing of the 2012 Gambling Act, the rate of channelisation was estimated at just 39 per cent, with the majority of gamblers turning to unregulated private offerings rather than the state monopoly.