Danish gambling revenue dips in April

Spillemyndigheden has reported a decline in revenue across betting, gaming arcades and land-based casinos.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the country reached DKK 595m (€79.8m) in April. That’s a drop of 7 per cent year-on-year.

Betting generated DKK 195m, down 20.92 per cent from April 2023. Mobile betting accounted for 70.18 per cent, land-based betting 15.06 per cent and computer-based bets 14.76 per cent. Gaming machines contributed DKK 86m, a drop of 7.36 per cent. Gaming arcades were the biggest contributor here at 79.56 per cent, while restaurants generated 20.35 per cent.

Land-based casinos generated DKK 31m, a drop of 1.63 per cent. Only online casinos saw a rise in revenue, generating DKK 273m, an increase of 6.04 per cent from April 2023. Slots accounted for 76.26 per cent, roulette 7.27 per cent, blackjack 7 per cent, commission 3.66 per cent, other 3.17 per cent and bingo 2.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, the regulator reported that there were 50,740 people registered on the self-exclusion programme ROFUS: 32,823 permanent registrations and 17,914 temporary.

Danish gambling revenue in March was up 5 per cent year-on-year at DKK 627m ($84.1m). Online casino contributed DKK 310m (up 20 per cent) and land-based casinos DKK 28m (up 14 per cent).

Changes in data requirements

Spillemyndigheden has opened a consultation on proposed changes to requirements for reporting game data. The changes are due to be introduced from next year. The proposals include new data requirements for sports betting licensees, which must report all sports bets as separate transactions, detailing individual selections in combination bets in order to provide clarity on the handling of selections. Meanwhile, online poker operators must specify the types of poker games, e.g. tournaments and cash games. Operators will also need to provide test data for jackpots.