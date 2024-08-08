Cyprus National Betting Authority announces safer gambling campaign

The initiative will take place in October.

Cyprus.- The Cypriot National Betting Authority has announced the launch of a week-long campaign to promote safe gambling. With the slogan of “Safety is the true hero in every game”, the event will run from October 7 to 13, and will include actions to raise awareness of gambling harm.

The regulator said it would aim to inform the public about ways players can seek help and treatment if they feel their gambling is getting out of hand. The programme will include a series of activities ranging from presentations and educational seminars to hands-on workshops and interactive games to engage the public.

Chairwoman of the National Betting Authority Ioanna Fiakkou said: “Through information, we aim to prevent harmful consequences and create a protective environment for players and society.”

The event will take place before the EGBA-promoted European Safer Gambling Week 2024, which will take place November 18-24. The annual collaborative initiative aims to raise awareness about safer gambling in Europe and promote discussions about player protection among gambling operators, regulators, support organisations and experts-by-experience.

This year will be the fourth edition of the initiative. There will be a social media campaign and an array of workshops to raise awareness about safer gambling, share best practices and tips and signpost resources and services.