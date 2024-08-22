Culinary Workers Union reaches tentative agreement with Venetian and Palazzo resorts

It would be the first time workers operate under a union contract.

US.- Hospitality union workers on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative agreement with the Venetian and Palazzo resorts. A vote to ratify the contract agreement is expected to be scheduled soon.

The Culinary Workers Union said the agreement after a year of negotiations covers over 4,000 hotel and casino workers. It would be the first time in 25 years of operation that hospitality workers at Venetian and Palazzo would work under a union contract.

Culinary secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a joint statement with Venetian CEO Patrick Nichols: “We’ve always viewed time differently — this isn’t just about the here and now, it’s about building a legacy of fairness and dignity for working families in Las Vegas.”

See also: Strike averted as Culinary Union reaches deal with Las Vegas casinos