CT Interactive to present its latest content at BEGE 2024

Press release.- CT Interactive will showcase at BEGE, which will take place on November 27-28, 2024, at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, Bulgaria. The company will present at stand 3.15А its top-notch slot catalogue featuring cutting-edge mechanics and engaging gameplay designed to appeal to various players.

Silvia Hristova, CT Interactive’s CPSO, stated: “We are excited to participate in BEGE, a central event for the gaming industry in Europe. This year, CT Interactive is showcasing a selection of games tailored to meet the evolving needs of our partners and engage players with innovative and localised content. BEGE offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, strengthen our relationships, and explore new growth opportunities in this dynamic region.”

Then, she added: “We look forward to sharing our latest advancements and demonstrating our commitment to creating high-quality gaming experiences.”

The CT Interactive team at the expo will include Lachezar Petrov (CEO), Monika Zlateva (CCO), Silvia Hristova (CPSO), Antonio Donov (HBD EMEA & Asia), Kiril Kirilov (AM).

BEGE brings manufacturers, online operators, affiliates, payment service providers, and media professionals together. This year’s exhibition will feature numerous companies from the gaming industry, showcasing their latest products, services, and groundbreaking solutions.