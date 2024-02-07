CT Gaming won a Landmark Award at ICE London 2024

The Landmark Award celebrates companies that have demonstrated consistent dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards.

Press release.- CT Gaming received a Landmark Award at ICE, and the company celebrated this great achievement.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Landmark Award at ICE London 2024. This accolade reflects our team’s passion, hard work, and continuous pursuit of excellence over the past 25 years,” said Biser Bozhanov, director of Business Development and Strategies at CT Gaming.

ICE London is the biggest B2B event in the industry and embraces every aspect of the ecosystem from game creators, distributors, operators and retailers to trade associations, strategic bodies and regulators. This year’s show will focus on the third edition of the Landmark Awards, an initiative launched by Clarion Gaming to recognize the ‘extraordinary’ within the international gaming industry.

The Landmark Award represents a pinnacle achievement in the gaming sector, celebrating companies that have not only shaped the industry but have also demonstrated consistent dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards. The award ceremony took place at ICE London, the world’s premier gaming expo, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate innovation and excellence.

“This recognition is a testament to CT Gaming’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and significant contributions to the gaming landscape, as well as the quarter-century experience that has shaped the company as a true leader,” added Bozhanov.

CT Gaming has consistently been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions, and this award underscores the impact of the company’s contributions to the gaming community. The Landmark Award is a recognition of the creativity, innovation, and dedication that CT Gaming brings to the industry.

The company extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued partners, clients, and the entire team for their continued support and dedication.