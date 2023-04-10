CreedRoomz takes part in SAGSE LatAm

The event will take place in Buenos Aires.

The company, which intends to expand into the LatAm market, will showcase its high-quality solutions

Press release.- CreedRoomz announces its participation in the upcoming SAGSE LatAm expo. The event will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 19-20 of April.

At the event, CreedRoomz will showcase its high-quality solutions, including some core games that are broadcast in Spanish.

Furthermore, the company intends to expand into the LatAm market and establish its halls there. Although the exact dates for CreedRoomz’s entry into this market have not been announced, the company is eager to introduce itself to LatAm consumers as soon as possible.

Visitors to the event can find CreedRoomz at stand 158, where they can learn about the company’s advanced solutions and discuss potential collaborations.

