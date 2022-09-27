Cordish Gaming Group appoints Steve Nathan as senior VP of interactive gaming

Nathan has more than 30 years of experience in traditional and online gaming.

US.- Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, has named Steve Nathan as senior vice president of interactive gaming, pending regulatory approvals. Nathan will direct the strategy, operations, and marketing of Live! Online business units, including social and real money gaming. He will also oversee online casino products, sports and online partnerships.

With more than 30 years of experience in traditional and online gaming, Nathan has worked on both the operator and supplier sides. He most recently served as vice president of omnichannel marketing at Bally’s Interactive in Providence, Rhode Island. He also held the position of chief interactive officer at Betworks, a startup for online sports betting.

Nathan began his career in Atlantic City, New Jersey, working at various casinos including Tropworld Hotel and Casino, Sands Hotel and Casino, Caesars Atlantic City, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino and Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. He served at Borgata for more than 17 years, most recently as vice president of online gaming.

Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group said: “We are so pleased to welcome Steve Nathan to the Cordish Gaming Group family as we continue to expand the Live! Online businesses and Play Live in PA. Steve’s experience in the iGaming industry is unmatched and we’re confident he will help grow our interactive gaming channels and partnerships.”

Earlier this year, the Cordish Companies announced two key executive appointments to Cordish Gaming Group. Bill Mikus was named senior vice president of human resources and Edward Evans was appointed director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In 2021, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) agreed to buy the real estate assets of three of The Cordish Companies’ Live! casino properties. The deal is valued at $1.8bn.