Contenders to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: Insights from1xBet

Press release.- As Jurgen Klopp prepares to depart Liverpool after the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, speculation regarding his successor has emerged. Global betting company 1xBet provides insights into potential candidates for the managerial position at Liverpool.

Amidst the rumours, it’s important to remain focused and not be swayed by unconfirmed information. Instead, consider reviewing 1xBet’s analysis, which is based on assessments by its analysts. There are more than 30 candidates on the general list of 1xBet but most likely, the contract will be offered to one of the top three favourites.

Xabi Alonso

The listing of Xabi Alonso as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp indicates that the issue of the Spaniard’s appointment has already been practically resolved, and a move from Leverkusen to Liverpool is only a matter of time.

Alonso has several obvious advantages. Firstly, Bayer’s current coach successfully played for five years in Liverpool and knows the club from the inside. Secondly, the Black and Reds, under the leadership of Alonso, show beautiful, dynamic and effective football, succeeding in all tournaments. Thirdly, Xabi gives the impression of a very charismatic person, capable of motivating players to conquer the highest peaks.

We assume that Xabi himself will not rush to accept Liverpool’s potential offer. Several big clubs would like to have the former world and European champion – even considering the lack of coaching achievements. In 2023, Alonso was written about as the new coach of Real. These days, a new horizon has opened up for the Spaniard – replacing Thomas Tuchel in Bayern. But this prediction can only become reality if Munich loses the championship. Pharmaceutical giant Bayer may try to retain Xabi Alonso. But here, everything will depend on the coach’s desires and a possible offer from England.

Ruben Amorim

The entire football life of 39-year-old Ruben Amorim is connected with his native country. He played in Portugal as a footballer and now heads Sporting Lisbon. In 2021, Amorim’s Lions won the Primeira Liga gold medal for the first time in 20 years, breaking the hegemony of Benfica and Porto.

When considering Amorim’s candidacy, there are more arguments against than for. Firstly, Ruben has absolutely no international experience. Secondly, we assume this specialist’s English level is

insufficient to work in England. Thirdly, Sporting’s performance and achievements are not so good that one of the strongest clubs in the world can trust its coach.

Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi shares 2-3 place with Ruben Amorim. The coaching career of this Italian is developing in an upward direction – Benevento, Sassuolo, Shakhtar Donetsk and Brighton. Roberto started working in the Premier League in 2022, and in his first season, he finished sixth with the Seagulls and earned a place in the European cups. For humble Brighton, this is an incredible success and the biggest achievement in the club’s history.

De Zerbi, 44, is one of the “new wave” managers whose peaks are yet to come. Offering an Italian to lead Liverpool after Klopp is an experiment, but De Zerbi has proven that he can work effectively in the Premier League even with a small budget.