1xBet: “We are one of the main initiators of qualitative changes in the betting industry”

Firm representatives have shared their vision of the features of the betting industry.

Press release.- The representatives of the global bookmaker company 1xBet have shared their vision of the features of the betting industry and the latest betting trends. Every month, more than 3 million registered users visit the 1xBet platform, to whom the bookmaker offers a wide range of sporting events with the highest odds, as well as casinos, poker, slots, roulette, and other online gambling entertainment.

In 2023, 1xBet received the Innovator of the Year award from the prestigious international IGA Awards and was recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year in Latin America by SiGMA Awards Americas. According to 1xBet, the secret of success is that there are no trifles – its team tirelessly cares about the comfort of its customers and partners.

1xBet clients receive a generous welcome bonus and can bet on 1000+ sports events daily. The company’s website is available in 70 languages, and if desired, 1xBet players can place bets anywhere in the world using Android and iOS apps.

1xBet customers top up their gaming accounts and withdraw winnings in any currency convenient for them using more than 250 international and regional payment systems, electronic wallets, and cryptocurrencies. The company guarantees the reliability of financial transactions thanks to data encryption and special security protocols.

The company also said that any owner of a popular Internet source can join its affiliate program on very favourable terms – he is guaranteed a lifetime commission of up to 40% of the bets of each attracted player. The money earned is credited to partners’ accounts automatically once a week. In addition, 1xBet provides partners access to a huge library of promo materials and personal manager assistance.

1xPartners is a leading affiliate program in the betting and gambling field, which offers its participants a wide range of tools for stable income. The firm invites to join its affiliate program and increase income.

1xBet platform provides a wide range of gambling entertainment. For example, Live Casino is one of the most popular and promising sections on 1xBet. “Of course, 1xBet cannot buy each customer a plane ticket to Las Vegas or Monte Carlo to visit real casinos. However, with Live Casino, players can enjoy an evening of excitement without leaving their couch” stated the firm’s representatives.

According to 1xBet, not every betting company can boast that it reinvests part of its profits in sports development, and the teams and leagues from its pool are of interest to hundreds of millions of people on all continents. The 1xBet official sports partners list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, and other world-famous brands and organizations.

1xBet pays special attention to esports, collaborating with the most popular clubs and tournament operators, Team Spirit, MIBR, OG Esports, ESL, and many others. The bookmaker’s partners win the largest tournaments in Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and other top esports disciplines, earning millions of dollars in prize money.

The company said that “the status of such famous sports brands’ partner often becomes our business card, which helps to make a first impression on potential partners”.

It also explained that the key factor in the effectiveness of 1xBet is understanding the characteristics of each region and flexibility in its approach to customers. When the bookmaker encounters complaints, it strives to understand each specific case and solve the problem as quickly and correctly as possible.

“The sports betting industry is constantly evolving, and 1xBet will always be the initiator of qualitative changes. The global goal of the brand is to create a modern professional product that will fully meet the needs of audiences worldwide,” stated the company.