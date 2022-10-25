Construction approved for temporary Fonner Park Grand Island Casino Resort

Construction of the permanent casino will begin after the 2023 state fair.

Construction of a temporary casino at Grand Island’s Fonner Park, Nebraska, is expected to start soon.

US.- The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission has approved Elite Casino Resorts’ plans for its temporary Grand Island Casino at Fonner Park racetrack in Grand Island. The temporary structure will have close to 300 slots and live table games, including blackjack, roulette and craps. It also will include a small restaurant and bar area.

The temporary casino is expected to open in November. It will be operational for at least two years. Construction of the permanent casino will begin after the 2023 state fair. That’s expected to open in 2025.

Vince Fiala, general manager for Grand Island Casino Resort, said: “It’s great to have the Commission’s approval to get started on the temporary casino adding a great gaming experience to Grand Island. We look forward to being a part of the racing and gaming industry of Nebraska.”

Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park, said: “I am delighted that the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission voted unanimously to approve the temporary casino construction plans.

“This is a big win for Nebraska Thoroughbreds, the Thoroughbred horsemen and the Nebraska Agriculture industry. Revenue from casino operations can benefit Nebraskans in so many ways, and we are now one stride closer to that reality.”

The permanent venue will include a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games, plus a sportsbook. It will offer four restaurants including a rooftop dining experience, a show lounge and sports bar, a 116-room boutique hotel, a salon and spa, gift shop, an indoor and outdoor pool with an expansive deck and a 400-stall parking garage.

Nebraska voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state’s horse racetracks in November 2020. The Grand Island facility is one of six initial casino projects expected to move forward in Nebraska. Project has already broken ground at a horse track in Omaha. Last month, the temporary WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln, Nebraska, opened to the public.