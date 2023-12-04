Connecticut Lottery Corporation partners with Fanatics

The Fanatics Sportsbook has become the CLC’s exclusive sports betting provider for mobile and retail channels.

US.- The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) has announced that Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings will be its sports betting partner. The Fanatics Sportsbook will become the CLC’s exclusive sports betting provider for mobile and retail channels.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will be available on iOS and Android. It is set to launch in mid-December.

Greg Smith, CLC President and CEO, said: “Fanatics is the only true sports brand in the gaming space and has established itself as an innovator in the industry. We have been impressed with the Fanatics team, their aggressive entry into the US sports betting market, and we are excited to see how they redefine the sports betting customer experience here in Connecticut. CLC anticipates notable market share growth as a result of this partnership.”

Ari Borod, chief business officer, added: “We are excited to be working with the CLC to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to customers in Connecticut. We are looking forward to bringing the Fanatics experience to the ten retail locations throughout Connecticut and more importantly, adding our innovative mobile app to the online choices available in Connecticut.”

Earlier in November, Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched its online sportsbook in Virginia, its seventh US state.

