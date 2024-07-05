Comanche Nation Casino brings back blackjack

The casino said customers had requested the game.

US.- Oklahoma’s Comanche Nation Casino has expanded its gaming options with the return of blackjack in a designated area of the casino.

Shandi Tahhahwah, general manager of Comanche Nation Casino, said: “We listen to our guests, and they have spoken. The return of blackjack has been among our most requested new offerings. It is not only a fast paced and thrilling game, but also gives guests the chance to go head-to-head and have fun playing with their friends.”

Owned and operated by Comanche Nation Entertainment, Comanche Nation Casino is located in Lawton and offers more than 800 slot machines, table machines, and video poker. It also features two restaurants and a brewery.

Muscogee Nation breaks ground on Eufaula Casino & Hotel

The Muscogee Nation and the Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises has broken ground on Lake Eufaula Casino and Hotel in Oklahoma. The $69.8m project is expected to finish construction by November 2025.

Covering 78,000 square feet, the venue will feature a 20,500 square foot gaming floor, 500 gaming machines and a lakeside bar and grill. It will replace the Creek Nation Casino. It’s expected that 50 full-time positions will be added.