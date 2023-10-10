Colorado sports betting handle hits $306.1m in August

The sports betting handle was up 5.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $306.1m in August. That’s an increase of 5.5 per cent year-on-year and 8.9 per cent from July 2022. Players bet $304.2m online during August, with the remaining $1.9m was wagered via retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $25.9m, level with the same month last year and up 3.6 per cent from July 2023. Online operators reported gross gaming revenue of $25.6m.

Players won $280.2m from sports betting in August: $278.5m online and $1.6m at retail locations. Colorado collected $1.8m in sports betting tax.

Baseball was again the most popular sport to bet on in August, with players betting $105.5m. Tennis ranked second with $29.9m. Basketball followed with a $26.4m handle, while $53.5m was spent on parlay wagers.