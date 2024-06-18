Colombian gambling regulator enters MoU with National Health Superintendence

The bodies will collaborate on monitoring and tackling gambling harm.

Colombia.- The Colombian gambling regulator Coljuegos has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government’s National Health Superintendence to strengthen the surveillance of gambling and relax the rules for the transfer of resources between the two bodies.

The regulator said the agreement would increase the exchange of information and technical knowledge on gambling surveillance and would allow more funding for scientific research and public health campaigns. It said there would also be more control over providers of Raspa&Listo scratch games.

Superintendent of health Luis Carlos Leal said: “After multiple days’ work, we today signed an agreement to fight corruption and improve the collection to protect the fundamental resource that is the health of Colombians. It is important to coordinate efforts within the National Government to improve health protection in the country.”

Coljuegos president Marco Emilio Hincapié said: “This significant increase in resource transfers is due to the joint work carried out by both operators and the regulator. We are providing guarantees to strengthen the industry in our territories and increase funding for health.”

Last month, Coljuegos proposed the creation of an Ibero-American environmental lottery. Running in multiple countries in Latin America, the lottery would raise funds to tackle the impact of climate change. Hincapié made the proposal at the eighth Ibero-American Gaming Summit in a panel discussion on the future of gaming in Colombia and Latin America.