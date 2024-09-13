Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel makes donations to local organisations

The Idaho resort contributed over $55,000 to local and regional organisations in July.

US.- Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel, in Idaho, contributed over $55,000 to various local and regional organisations in July. Hometown Heroes ($20,000), Tools 2 Schools ($10,000), and Inland Northwest Honor Flight ($10,000) were some of the organisations that received support.

Laura Penney, CEO of Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel, said: “Philanthropy is not just an initiative; it’s a core value that drives us every day. We’re incredibly proud to support these organizations that play such crucial roles in our community. It’s about more than just giving; it’s about making a lasting impact.”

