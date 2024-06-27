Circa Sports to sponsor Chicago Blackhawks

The company has signed a multi-year with the ice hockey team.

US.- Circa Sports has signed a multi-year agreement with the Chicago Blackhawks to become the ice hockey team’s home jersey patch sponsor starting from the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. It’s the first time a partner will be added to Blackhawks jerseys.

Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said: “Growing up as a hockey fan, I’m overwhelmed with the opportunity, and the responsibility, that goes along with partnering with an Original Six team and a team with the most iconic home jersey in sports. We are ecstatic to showcase the new Blackhawks jersey with such a young and exciting team.”

Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner added: “Sports betting has continued to grow in popularity among our fans and offered new ways for them to engage with our game. We couldn’t be prouder to be adding Circa Sports to the Chicago Blackhawks roster of partners as they share in our goals to grow interest in our game and offer fans exciting and original experiences.”

Circa Sports has launched its mobile betting app in Kentucky via a licensing agreement with ECL Corbin at the Cumberland Run harness track.

Illinois 40% sports betting tax enters law

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker has signed the state’s spending plan for the coming year, which includes changes to the state’s sports betting tax rate. Mobile and retail adjusted gross sports betting revenue (AGR) will be taxed at progressive rates as separate entities. The first $30m will be taxed at 20 per cent; the next $20m at 25 per cent; revenue from $50m to $100m at 30 per cent; from $100m to $200m at 35 per cent and all revenue above $200m at 40 per cent.