Circa Resort & Casino sportsbook adds suites and more seats

The Las Vegas sportsbook has added private areas.

US.- Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino has renewed its sportsbook with 20 new seats, now offering a viewing capacity of over 1,000. Featuring a 78-million-pixel screen and three stories, the space is also introducing Circa Sports Suites. These private areas have tables, chairs and video poker machines for up to 12 people.

Located at the top of the sportsbook, the suite package includes an open bar and all-inclusive food from Victory Burger & Wings Co and Project BBQ.

The new sports betting experience also includes the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame, honouring bookmakers and bettors who have made an impact on the sports betting industry. Outside of the sportsbook, Circa will show every game of the professional football season with audio on all televisions property-wide, including the 46 televisions at Mega Bar and at Overhang.

Circa CEO Derek Stevens said: “All eyes are on Las Vegas for football this year, so we knew we had to up the ante in downtown Las Vegas. Football is going to be larger than life at Circa and our team has had a blast planning to bring this to life this year.”

Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas to open in November

Earlier in August, Red Rock Resorts announced an anticipated target opening date of November 20, 2023, for Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The date is pending regulatory approval. The new hotel and casino occupies a 71-acre parcel South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway in the southwest of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch.

The venue will feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a sports book, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas and complimentary parking. It will offer 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.