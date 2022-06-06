Chris Rock enters Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame

The comedian is the 37th person to be inducted into the Walk of Fame at the Connecticut tribal casino resort.

US.- Tom Cantone, Mohegan’s president of Sports and Entertainment Worldwide, has presented comedian Chris Rock as the 37th inductee into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame. It came ahead of Rock’s fourth sold-out show at the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun Casino Resort.

Rock’s contributions to the Mohegan Sun Arena through his sell-out shows has earned him a plaque engraved with his name, permanently situated at the arena entrance. The Grammy and Emmy award winner joins a list of fellow Walk of Fame inductees that include Bon Jovi, Kevin Hart, Kiss and Taylor Swift. The casino began its Walk of Fame in 2003 with country star Tim McGraw.

Cantone said: “In a world that needs more laughter, how timely is it to induct Chris Rock, who is now forever enshrined into the Mohegan Sun Entertainment family.”

Mohegan Sun announces major renovation

In April, Mohegan Sun announced plans to invest $15m in a new VIP lounge and other amenities, including upgrades of its two most luxurious hotel suites and improvements to Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Mohegan Tribe said the renovation includes a new 6,500-square-foot VIP lounge and bar inside Casino of the Earth. The Rockwell Group, the architectural firm responsible for much of Mohegan Sun’s interior, including, most recently, Tao restaurant, has been retained to design the 6,500-square-foot lounge, which will include dining and a central fireplace.

Renovations also are also underway inside the 3,500-square-foot Royal Suites on the top floors of the Sky Tower hotel. More than $3m is being spent on the suites, each of which has two master bedrooms, two Jacuzzis, butler service, a large circular living room and panoramic views.