CFL player suspended for betting on league games

Canada.- The Canadian Football League (CFL) has indefinitely suspended defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for betting on league games, including one in which he participated. The CFL said the wagers were made in 2021 while he was with the Calgary Stampeders.

The league clarified that there was no evidence suggesting that Lemon’s betting influenced the outcomes of games. It said that teammates, coaches and team personnel were not aware of his actions.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said: “The integrity of our game is of the utmost importance.” He added, “Any other factors — career performance, actions in the community, timing, frequency, or size of wagers — hold no weight when the legitimacy of the CFL can be called into question.”

“The Alouettes were recently made aware of the CFL’s investigation regarding an issue involving Shawn Lemon that took place in 2021,” stated the Montreal franchise. “Additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league’s investigation in recent days.”