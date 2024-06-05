Canada’s OLG to select new technology platform provider

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has issued a Request for Proposals.

Canada.- Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has begun the process of selecting a technology platform provider for its lottery systems. The provincial lottery operator has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a new platform to replace “ageing, back-end lottery technology systems”.

The operator said: “The future implementation of a new lottery platform will give OLG the foundation needed to capitalize on emerging technological trends and offer market-leading products and experiences”. It expects “greater innovation, faster time-to-market and new, exciting ways to play the lottery”.

OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities, the sale of province-wide lottery games, online gaming, and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centers.

AGCO tells Ontario operators to stop offering WBA bets

In April, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) told Ontario-registered sportsbook operators to stop offering and accepting wagers on World Boxing Association (WBA) events, effective immediately. It said the measure was being taken “to protect the Ontario betting public following concerns that WBA-sanctioned boxing matches are not adequately being safeguarded against match-fixing and insider betting.”

