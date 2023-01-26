Canada: Cascades casino workers join Unifor

More than 200 employees from the Cascades casino in Delta, British Columbia, have joined the union, which represents workers in the gaming industry.

Canada.- Workers at the Cascades casino in Delta, British Columbia, have joined Unifor after the BC Labour Board certified the unit on January 24. More than 200 workers employed as dealers, slot attendants, guest services workers, food and beverage servers, cashiers and security guards have joined Unifor Local 114. The employees will begin the process of bargaining their first collective agreement.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited opened Cascades Casino Delta in September. The new casino represents an investment of $99.3m and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

Unifor National President Lana Payne said: “Unifor is very proud to welcome a new group of hospitality and gaming workers into our union, joining thousands of Unifor members in the sector. We thank the Cascades workers for choosing Unifor and I know they are eager to get started on having a say in improving their working conditions.”

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director, added: “We look forward to negotiating a first contract for workers at Cascades. Unifor has been aggressive in achieving industry-leading agreements across the gaming and hospitality sectors.”

Cascades casino offers 500 slots, 18 table games and stadium-style gaming, as well as restaurants Match Eatery & Public House and the Buffet. The location also features a state-of-the-art 5,000 sq ft ballroom. Unifor represents more than 22,000 workers in gaming and hospitality in Canada.

The construction of the Cascades Casino Delta was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, Gateway Casinos held an opening ceremony for its Cascades Casino North Bay property. With an investment of approximately $41m, Cascades Casino offers 300 slots, six table games, and 10 virtual tables.