Camelot Illinois to rebrand as Allwyn North America

Allwyn acquired Camelot LS earlier this year.

US.- The lottery operator Allwyn has announced that Camelot Illinois is to rebrand as Allwyn North America. Allwyn acquired Camelot LS from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in March. It had already closed its acquisition of UK National Lottery operator Camelot UK.

Allwyn Group CEO Robert Chvátal said: “North America is an important market for Allwyn, where we see strong potential for future growth. Our entry into North America builds upon Allwyn’s strong track record of successfully operating lotteries across Europe, delivering value to our customers, focusing on player protection and growing lottery returns to communities.

“Camelot Illinois and Allwyn share the same passion for generating more for good causes. Today marks an exciting step in our continued journey to achieve this under the Allwyn brand.”

Allwyn North America chief executive Wayne Pickup added: “We remain committed to serving our customers, engaging players and growing lottery revenue to benefit the communities they serve. Leveraging the global resources, expertise and talent across the Allwyn group will serve to strengthen the results we help the State of Illinois and all our customers achieve.”