California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort to host more hiring events

The venue looks to fill over 100 full- and part-time positions.

US.- Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California will continue to host a series of job fairs in September as it looks to fill over 100 full- and part-time positions. Interested candidates can visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center for interviews.

Positions include housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), security officers, VIP driver, cage cashiers, table games dealers, food servers, cooks, food court attendants, bus persons, beverage servers, beverage porters and kitchen workers. Full-time employees will receive include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, life insurance and long-term disability insurance and tuition reimbursement.

California governor opposes two proposed tribal casino projects

California governor Gavin Newsom has expressed opposition to two proposed tribal casino projects. He has written to the US Department of the Interior (DOI) about the Koi Nation of Northern California’s Shiloh Resort and Casino Project in Sonoma County, and the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ Scotts Valley Casino and Tribal Housing Project in Solano County.

Newsom’s Office raised concerns that the DOI is departing from procedural pathways and safeguards for tribes who wish to restore tribal land and establish a casino. The letter also highlights concerns about the potential expansion of gaming to land not currently eligible for tribal gaming and says the proposed lands fall far outside the historical homelands of the Koi Nation and Scotts Valley Band.