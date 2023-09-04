California’s Sky River Casino announces executive changes

Michael J. Facenda has been appointed as president.

US.- Sky River Casino has made changes to its leadership team. The Californian casino, operated by Boyd Gaming on land owned by the Wilton Rancheria, has announced the changes ahead of a planned expansion. Michael J. Facenda has been appointed as president, replacing Chris Gibase, a senior vice president at Boyd Gaming who had been serving in the position.

Facenda has over 35 years of experience in the gaming industry, having most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Agua Caliente Casinos’ property in Cathedral City near Palm Springs.

Gibase will remain as the casino’s chief operating officer. He said: “Michael brings a wealth of experience to lead the Sky River team. His insight into guest services and team member relationships are paramount to drive the success of the property well into the future.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Morgan has been named senior vice president and assistant general manager. Morgan has been part of Sky River’s project team since 2021 and has served as chief information officer and senior vice president of operations. Clay Crawford has been named chief financial officer, a promotion from vice president of finance, and Jeffrey Jarvis, former information technology director, has been named vice president of information technology.

These changes follow the casino’s one-year anniversary on August 16. The $550m casino currently houses 2,100 slot machines, over 80 gaming tables, and 17 bars and restaurants.