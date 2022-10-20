California’s Agua Caliente Casinos names Lavon Minor as director of sales

Minor will lead meetings and event sales for the casino’s three properties in the Coachella Valley.

US.- Agua Caliente Casinos, located in the Coachella Valley, California, has appointed Lavon Minor as director of sales. Minor will lead meetings and event sales for all three properties: the flagship Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage, downtown Agua Caliente Palm Springs, and the newest addition, Agua Caliente Cathedral City.

Minor will lead the sales, banquets, and catering teams, develop and drive revenue strategies and oversee sales operations for catering and groups. With more than 10 years of experience, Minor served at Marriott Hotels and Resorts and Hyatt Regency, where she was responsible for business development, multi-property sales and account management.

Michael J. Facenda, senior vice president and general manager at Agua Caliente Casinos, said: “With three properties, multiple standout event venues and award-winning food and beverage and Forbes-focused hospitality teams, there is a wealth of opportunity for event growth at Agua Caliente Casinos.

“I am excited for the addition of Lavon Minor to our sales and catering team. She has the experience and knowledge to lead this division and to put our premier event venues on the map as a top destination in Southern California, let alone Coachella Valley.”

Lavon Minor commented: “Being in the hospitality sales profession has enhanced my passion for providing extraordinary excellence in all areas within the industry. I enjoy meeting, collaborating and sharing best practices with others to empower visions into existences. At Agua Caliente Casinos, this opportunity is abundant within the three properties and stellar venues they have to offer, and I’m looking forward to shining a light on them.”

Earlier in 2022, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs opened a new sports bar. 360 Sports is next to the Java Caliente Café and replaced the Oasis Buffet. The sports bar concept also has locations at the Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City. All three properties are owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

California Republicans oppose online sports betting legalisation

The Republican Party in California has expressed opposition to the legalisation of sports betting in the state, joining the Democratic Party in opposing Proposition 27. The proposal is backed by several operators, including BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings. If approved, the measure would see Californians legally allowed to place wagers online or via mobile apps.

Prop 27 is opposed by numerous organisations. Many California tribes have shown opposition to the initiative but support Prop 26, which would legalise sports betting at tribal locations and horseracing tracks.