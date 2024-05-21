Caesars to open sportsbooks in New Mexico

Caesars Sportsbooks will launch at Route 66 Casino and Hotel, Casino Xpress, and Dancing Eagle Casino.

US.- Laguna Development Corporation (LDC) has announced a partnership with Caesars to open Caesars Sportsbooks at Route 66 Casino and Hotel, Casino Xpress, and Dancing Eagle Casino in New Mexico.

Route 66 Casino and Hotel GM Adrian Fox said: “As we continue to make improvements and upgrades throughout our casino and restaurants this year, we are also providing our guests with new special amenities, including access to one of the country’s leading sports betting brands. Wagering options on the Caesars Sportsbook platform are nearly unlimited in scope, encompassing sports from around the world.”

Maxine Velasquez, president and CEO of LDC, added: “We are excited to partner with one of the world’s leading gaming companies to provide New Mexico sports fans a world-class wagering experience that connects our guests with sporting events around the country and the world.”

Caesars Digital president Eric Hession commented: “LDC shares our passion for treating guests like royalty. We believe that bringing our first-class Caesars Sportsbook locations and sports betting kiosks to their historic properties will provide an elevated and rewarding sports wagering experience built for the modern sports fan 21 and older in New Mexico.”

In November, BetMGM announced the opening of its first retail sportsbook in New Mexico at Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque.