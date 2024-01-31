Caesars to launch mobile sports betting in North Carolina

Caesars Sportsbook has signed an expansion of its deal with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced an expansion of its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to bring the company’s sports betting platform to North Carolina. It intends to launch Caesars Sportsbook when North Carolina launches online sports betting on March 11. The Caesars Sportsbook mobile app will begin accepting sign-ups and deposits starting on March 1.

The deal grants Caesars Sportsbook with mobile sports betting market access via a licence held by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise, subject to all required regulatory approvals.

There are in-person Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy. As part of the expanded relationship, Caesars Sportsbook will have exclusive rights to mobile sports wagering at the two casinos and on Eastern Band of Cherokee tribal lands in western North Carolina.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “Our relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has spanned more than two decades. Expanding this longstanding partnership allows us to build on the premier sports wagering experience enjoyed at our in-person sportsbooks by bringing a responsible way to enjoy sports at a deeper level to the hands of North Carolinians 21 and older across the state. We’re thankful to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission and its Sports Betting Committee for making this possible and we look forward to the launch of mobile sports betting in the Tar Heel State.”

Michell Hicks, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, added: “We are excited for this new venture with Caesars Entertainment and the enhancements it provides to our Tribal enterprise. We look forward to the continued opportunities that will benefit the future of our membership.”