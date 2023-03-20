Caesars to donate $100,000 to Hope Exists Foundation

Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City resorts will make a donation to the foundation.

US.- Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City resorts, including Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City, and Harrah’s Atlantic City, have announced a $100,000 donation to Hope Exists Foundation. Atlantic county sheriff Eric Scheffler, senator Vincent Polistina and Atlantic County prosecutor William Reynolds took part in the Caesar Foundation’s project.

The Hope Exists Foundation was formed by Scheffler in 2018 to help fund the Hope One Mobile Outreach Project, which helps people in need, connecting them with other services.

John Koster, eastern regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said: “We are humbled to have the opportunity to support the Hope Exists Foundation and its goal to help those suffering from substance use disorders and mental health. This donation will help fund the organization’s ‘Hope Exists’ mobile response that will be dedicated to meeting individuals where they are and connecting them to critical support and treatment, focused here in Atlantic City.”

Hope Exists chairman William Mazur added: “The Hope Exists Foundation is very grateful to the Caesars team for their significant commitment and financial support for our Atlantic City project. The leadership team has been instrumental in moving this project forward and has truly been an excellent example of what can be accomplished through private-public partnerships where there is a shared mission and a unified pledge to contribute resources for the greater good.”

Caesars announces new responsible gambling policies

Caesars Entertainment announced two new policies on responsible gaming to coincide with the beginning of March’s National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. It’s expanding its self-exclusion programme and adopting an enhanced 21+ policy.

A universal exclusion policy will be implemented by the end of March. With the exception of limited properties that are not yet fully integrated into Caesars’ IT environment, the policy will encompass all Caesars Entertainment’s offerings, including Caesars Sportsbook, igaming and brick-and-mortar facilities.