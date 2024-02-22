Caesars to acquire WynnBet’s Michigan igaming operations

Caesars Entertainment will acquire a long-term extension of market access rights with the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced an agreement to acquire the operations of WynnBet’s Michigan igaming business and a long-term extension of market access rights with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Sault Tribe owns and operates Kewadin Casinos, which consist of five land-based casinos located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As part of the transaction, Caesars will gain access to the Sault Tribe’s igaming skins, enabling Caesars to operate additional digital brands in Michigan. Existing WynnBet customers will be transitioned to Caesars’ platform.

Matt Sunderland, SVP and chief iGaming officer for Caesars Entertainment, said: “As we continue to grow our iGaming franchise, the assumption of WynnBet’s iGaming operations in Michigan allows us to tap into a significant market and customer base, providing a crucial step forward in growing our digital products and offering players more ways to play. We are honored to work with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and look forward to growing with them in Michigan.”

Austin Lowes, chairman of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, added: “It was paramount that our next partner in iGaming possessed both expertise in the U.S. iGaming market and a history of strong partnerships in Indian country. We believe we found that with Caesars and look forward to being part of their new iCasino offering.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $229.6m in January

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $229.6m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in January. That’s a decrease of 5.4 per cent compared with December’s $242.5m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $181.9m, the highest to date. The previous high was $181.4m in December 2023. Gross sports betting receipts for January totalled $47.7m.