Harrah’s Hoosier Park begins work on expansion

The casino renovation is expected to end in 2023.

The Indiana venue will start a $34m expansion plan to add space for more slot machines.

US.- Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Indiana has held a formal groundbreaking ceremony for its $34m expansion plan, which will add space for more slot machines and a new restaurant.

Some of the executives that participated in the ceremony were Todd Berendji, vice president of operations at Hoosier Park, Marecia Dewar, Indiana Gaming Commission supervisor, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr., Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park, Anderson Deputy Mayor David Eicks, and Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Caesars Entertainment’s project plans a 38,000 square-foot expansion that will result in 100 more slot machines, along with restaurant and bar space and a new drive-through area for valet parking.

Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park, said: “It’s been a long time coming. We planned this project after the legislative session in 2019, where we were allowed to bring table games onto the property. At that point, we knew there was going to be a likely additional investment here that would expand the gaming footprint.”

The construction is set to take around 13 to 15 months.

Indiana Grand rebrands as Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino

Caesars Entertainment has renamed the former Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana, as Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino. The casino renovation included a $33.7m expansion, with the addition of 25,000 square feet of gaming space and a World Series of Poker Room with 20 tables.

See also: Indiana sports betting handle up 50% year-on-year in March