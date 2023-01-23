Caesars partners with Raynham Park to open sportsbook in Massachusetts

The deal includes the opening of a 30,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook retail location.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has partnered with Raynham Park to offer in-person sports betting in Massachusetts. The deal includes the opening of a 30,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook retail location at Raynham Park, south of Boston.

Caesars plans to open a temporary sportsbook inside the current simulcasting facility before moving into the permanent venue following regulatory approvals from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. In addition to in-person sports wagering and horse racing simulcast wagering, Caesars plans to launch on desktop and for download on iOS and Android devices.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “Raynham Park is in an excellent location in southeast Massachusetts and will be one of just a few retail sports betting locations in the Commonwealth.

“It’s great to partner with the Carney family, which has a long history in the community and an exciting vision for a tremendous sports entertainment and pari-mutuel simulcasting facility. We look forward to showcasing the Caesars commitment to world-class experiences through this partnership.”

Raynham Park owner Chris Carney added: “Caesars Sportsbook is the strongest retail sports gaming brand in the industry and we are extremely proud to announce our partnership. Our sportsbook will be one of the largest sports gaming destinations not only in Massachusetts, but in the United States. With Caesars’ legendary commitment to quality and integrity, Raynham Park will be a world-class venue that will set a new standard for gaming in Massachusetts.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved temporary licences for all six applicants for non-tethered online sports wagering. The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022. Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino on January 31 and online/mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.

Massachusetts casino revenue reaches $103m in December

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $103m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in December. That’s a 7.3 per cent increase year-on-year and also up 10 per cent from November 2022’s total of $93m.

Encore reported a record high GGR of $68.4m, MGM Springfield $22.4m and Plainridge Park $12.3m. Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $28.7m in tax revenue in December. Encore Boston Harbor contributed $17.1m, MGM Springfield $5.6m and Plainridge $6m.