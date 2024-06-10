Caesars releases 2023 corporate social responsibility report

The report highlights the company’s progress in environmental impact, diversity, equity and inclusion.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has released its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility report. The report highlights the company’s progress in areas, including environmental impact, diversity, equity and inclusion, community Investment, and Team Member Support.

According to the report, after achieving emission reduction goals three years ahead of schedule in 2022, the company is implementing a new greenhouse gas reduction goal of 46.2 per cent by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. It has finished several initiatives to improve the carbon profile and environmental impact of Caesars Forum, its 600,000-square-foot convention centre in Las Vegas.

The Caesars Makes Change NRT machine programme piloted at one property in 2021 has expanded to nearly 40 Caesars Entertainment destinations in the US. Guests can donate some of their slot cash-out tickets to charity. In 2023, over $1.25m was donated to Meals on Wheels America and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

See also: Caesars Sportsbook receives Responsible Gambling Council RG Check accreditation

Heather Rapp, SVP of corporate social responsibility for Caesars Entertainment, said: “At Caesars Entertainment, we’re committed to continuing to develop, diversify and achieve our CSR goals. We’ve been in a period of progress as we met and exceeded our interim emission reduction goals three years ahead of schedule, and because of that work, we were able to implement new, more ambitious goals this year.

“Our success in our environmental impact category motivates us to keep growing and achieving in our CSR efforts across the board. We look forward to continuing to grow and make a difference in the communities where we live, work and play.”