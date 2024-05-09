Caesars breaks ground on new Monmouth Park sportsbook

The New Jersey venue is expected to open in 2025.

US.- Caesars has announced ground breaking for its Monmouth Park Sportsbook in Oceanport Township. The sportsbook will feature 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor sports viewing with wall-to-wall flatscreen TVs, food from Shake Shack and more than 25 self-service betting kiosks. Studio 3877 designed the space, with interior design by Mad Hospitality. It will open in 2025.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer at Caesars Digital, said that Caesars was “proud to continue investing in Monmouth Park to elevate the sports betting experience for New Jersey sports fans.”

“The sportsbook at Monmouth has been a success since governor Murphy placed the state’s first legal sports bet in 2018 and continues to be an outstanding complement to our online businesses,” continued Shapiro. “We look forward to continuing our support for horse racing in New Jersey and bringing sports fans and racing fans to this historic racetrack.”

Caesars Entertainment operates 50 branded sportsbooks in the US and runs 11 William Hill (which it acquired in early 2022) and unbranded sportsbooks. Darby Development operates the Monmouth Park, one of three horse racetracks permitted to offer sports betting in New Jersey. The venue accepted the first legal in-person sports wager in New Jersey at its William Hill sportsbook in 2018 following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Caesars rebranded the sportsbook after its William Hill acquisition.