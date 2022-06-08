Caesars Atlantic City to spend $200m on revamp

This investment is part of a $400m Caesars Entertainment will spend on its three Atlantic City properties.

US.- Caesars Atlantic City has announced that it will spend $200m makeover to revamp its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool. The renovation is part of Caesars Entertainment’s $400m investment in the Atlantic City, which also includes the refurbishment of Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City.

Caesars Atlantic City will install Nobu Atlantic City, a restaurant and hotel experience within Caesars Atlantic City’s hotel; Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, the first restaurant of its kind on the East Coast and 750 newly-renovated rooms and suites in Caesars’ Centurion and Ocean towers. The redesigned first-floor lobby will feature a new Starbucks offering mobile ordering.

Caesars also plans to unveil a renovated pool experience with beach and ocean views from the rooftop of Qua Baths & Spa. The pool will feature two levels of seating with modern lounge chairs, daybeds and cabanas for ultimate relaxation, as well as a bar overlooking the beach and Boardwalk.

Joe Lodise, senior vice president and general manager for Caesars Atlantic City, said: “The resort transformation at Caesars Atlantic City will further the property’s evolution as one of the country’s leading travel destinations here on the East Coast – bringing the best of Las Vegas right here to the center of the action in Atlantic City.”

She said 43-year-old Caesars Atlantic City was “an iconic destination on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and critical to the market’s success over the years.”

John Koster, regional president for the company’s Eastern Division, said: “This major investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating guests’ experiences at our resorts as well as advancing the Atlantic City tourism economy.”

See also: Atlantic City casinos show revenue growth in Q1