California’s Graton Casino updates rewards programme

The venue’s new free incentive programme will offer access to offers and experiences based on reward levels.

US.- The Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, has announced the introduction of an updated Graton Rewards Program. The free incentive programme will offer exclusive access to offers and experiences based on reward levels.

Graton Rewards will offer a variety of ways to redeem awards on-premise, including slots, hotel, resort-style pool, spa & salon and gift shop merchandise discounts and promotional entertainment offers. The program includes Las Vegas travel packages, cruise lines vacations (with Princess Cruises) and pool cabanas and daybeds.

Vice president and general manager at Graton Resort & Casino Lana Rivera said: “We are excited to offer this updated Graton Rewards Program, featuring invitation-only promotions and special events. Our goal is to reward our loyal guests, and these brand-new benefits are one of the ways that we are saying ‘thank you.’”

In 2022, Jamul Casino in California also updated its reward platform. The venue selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks for its gaming floor.