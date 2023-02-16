Caesars and SL Green announce Times Square rewards plan

Caesars Rewards will expand to New York if the Time Square casino plans are approved.

The expansion of Caesars Rewards is part of the firms’ bid to build a casino in Times Square.

US.- Caesars Entertainment and SL Green Realty Corp have announced plans for Caesars Rewards should they win their bid to open a casino in Times Square. The firms have begun signing up hotels, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues for Caesars Rewards. Members will be to convert reward credits to gift cards for use at the venues.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said: “Caesars Rewards is the largest and most successful gaming loyalty program in the world, and it is a natural fit to bring it to a city like New York. We know from experience that investing in cities and neighborhoods benefits everyone involved. By expanding our powerful Rewards program in New York, we can better ensure that our work in Times Square creates good jobs and allows small businesses to grow and thrive.”

Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green, added: “Our vision is to build a gaming and entertainment destination that fits into the fabric of New York. Guests at Caesars Palace Times Square might game at our tables, but they are going to eat at area restaurants, stay in neighborhood hotels, see Broadway shows and shop at stores in Times Square and across the city.

“By expanding the Caesars Rewards program in New York City, we can formalize that relationship with local businesses and demonstrate our deep commitment to New York’s economic future.”

Caesars Entertainment and SL Green Realty plan to redevelop 1515 Broadway with a casino, restaurants and a theatre that would stage The Lion King. Roc Nation has been announced as their entertainment partner.