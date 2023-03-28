BtoBet’s industry report: Colombia emerges as a key betting market

Colombia is viewed by many operators and suppliers as an ideal stepping stone.

BtoBet’s industry report shows how Latin America is the most exciting emerging region in the gaming world right now.

Press release.- BtoBet has published its latest industry report in the betting focus series, focusing on the market’s growth since it was regulated in 2016 and its outlook for the short and medium term.

The Industry Report discusses how Latin America is the most exciting emerging region in the gaming world right now. It further opines that with operators and suppliers alike scrambling to take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up as jurisdictions push through new regulations, Colombia is viewed by many operators and suppliers looking to make the leap into Latin America as an ideal stepping stone.

Several further points of interest are found in the report:

Colombia’s constant growth

Legislative overview

Player Psychographics

Technological Landscape

