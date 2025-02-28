Bryam Jacquet, TaDa Gaming: “Africa is an important destination for us as part of our global growth strategy”

Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming, discusses the company’s upcoming attendance at SiGMA Africa and its plans in the African market.

Exclusive interview.- A new edition of SiGMA Africa is coming, and TaDa Gaming, a company that has already been working on the continent, will participate in the event to consolidate its presence in the market.

In this exclusive interview, Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming, shares insights into the company’s expansion strategy, the rising popularity of its fishing-shooting games, and how TaDa Gaming is tailoring its offerings to meet the unique challenges and opportunities in African markets.

TaDa Gaming announced plans to expand into new markets in 2025. What role does Africa play in that strategy?

According to Statista, the online gambling market across the continent has a projected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28 per cent from 2024 to 2028. With these forecasts suggesting a potential market value of $2.47bn by 2029, Africa is an important destination for us as part of our global growth strategy.

We are already establishing our name there through a recent partnership with leading operator betPawa. This gives us multiple opportunities across 17 countries to introduce the diverse TaDa portfolio, including our unique fishing-shooting games, to numerous new players.

Our growth strategy is to partner with key platform operators whose local know-how is unparalleled. This also delivers highly successful localisation standards, and with new opportunities for us across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and more, we are excited about this new direction.

Attending SIGMA Africa will enable us to promote our products further and leverage the growing demand for innovative gaming experiences. Our multilingual team will be showcasing how our portfolio brings significant levels of player engagement and retention for casino operators at Stand 22G.

Meetings can be pre-arranged by emailing [email protected], and we look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to meet us.

You are actively marketing your unique fishing-shooting games currently. How are these being received in different markets?

Extremely well. We have seen players in multiple markets gravitate to fishing-shooting games like Jackpot Fishing and Mega Fishing for skill-influenced gameplay, strategic choices and a more dynamic experience with multiplayer options.

We make successful play easy as our titles offer in-game tutorials, demo/practice mode, on-screen tips, simple rules and a straightforward paytable so that players can quickly understand the gameplay and interaction between the features and bonuses.

There is an extra benefit in that the wager process is similar to slots, which makes many players more comfortable trying this new casino gaming experience. In slots, you place a bet each time you spin the reels. In fishing-shooting, each shot you take places the bet; so the mix of familiarity and innovation creates further engagement with players.

Player feedback has also highlighted that flexibility within our games is very appealing across all markets. Our fishing-shooting games have three separate ‘Rooms’ that offer different betting ranges, volatility levels and player difficulty, so the same game can be played over but with a different exposure and win potential, as well as more complex features or bonuses each time.

Despite discrete preferences across jurisdictions, players from Latin America – and Brazil especially – to many European countries have all responded positively to this style of gameplay.

How well-suited do you think these games are to African markets?

Extremely well in view of the average demographics; however, we have also adjusted all our games to adapt to the current market structures. igaming growth across countries in Africa is driven primarily by mobile gaming, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the continent’s total gaming revenue.

So, in response to the lack of ubiquitous internet coverage, we have focused on reducing our games’ loading times but without reducing the quality of our graphics or gameplay. This mobile-first approach with more lightweight deployment is positively impacting the games’ popularity and accessibility.

As fishing-shooting games offer multiplayer capability, this also sits well with many African countries where dynamic experiences are gaining in popularity.

We successfully took our fishing-shooting games to new markets in Europe and LatAm with simple communication campaigns to increase both operator and player knowledge and to demystify play.

We are communicating with key operators in the African market in the same way but also with direct efforts to minimise the continent-specific challenges such as factoring in lower-end device use; mitigating for uneven internet coverage, and delivering preferred currency and payment options.

Through these initiatives and in view of the games’ universal and experiential appeal, we are confident that the take-up of our fishing-shooting games will be just as successful across Africa.

How will you demonstrate this potential at SiGMA Africa?

All visitors to Stand 22G will be able to experiment with and play our fishing-shooting games alongside the other products in our award-winning portfolio. We will also showcase live demonstrations of both single and multiplayer capability to really bring these immersive games to life.

In addition, presentations on our success in both penetrating new markets and our legacy as the No.1 Provider for these games will demonstrate what we can bring to operators in African countries.

Through data-driven insights on our localisation strategies and our understanding of local market challenges, we are confident that operators and players will quickly see and appreciate the impact that integrating our fishing-shooting games has on both operator success and player engagement.

What innovations are you bringing to your portfolio?

We have our new theme Fortune Zombie release in March to add to our fishing-shooting games. Uniquely, the action moves out of the sea and into Smalltown USA. It is a real style change in this genre of game for us but still delivers our superb animations and attention to detail – and with a lot of humour.

Our signature demo play option is enhanced with a unique avatar-led tutorial for maximising successful gameplay. Naturally, Fortune Zombie offers multiple and interacting features and bonus games, with multiplier wins, a Lucky Drop bonus of 20x, an in-game Dice Bonus, a generous Ferris Wheel spin and three progressive Jackpots.

The weapon choice has also been enhanced with a grenade launcher and a Target Lock feature. This means that only the target zombie will meet its end, without players using up ammo on any other obstacles in the way. With multiple changes of scenery and location, spectacular graphics and 3000x max win, we are certain that players are really going to enjoy this shoot out.

More ‘new environment’ fishing-shooting games are in production and some significant innovations to the shooting mechanics are underway. Further additions to our gamification tools are in hand and the integration of these tools across our fishing-shooting games will certainly create additional excitement for players.

We launched our first, free-to-play site, freeslotmatch.com for players in Brazil in November. Within three months, we reached 10k player sign up and this has accelerated our plans to take this concept to more markets.

So, a lot still to come from TaDa this year.