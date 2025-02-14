TaDa casts its net wide to increase awareness of unique fishing-shooting games

The company’s new initiative “FI/SH” provides valuable insights and tips for improved fishing-shooting game experiences.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is taking its fishing-shooting games on a global roadshow. Titling the new initiative ‘FI/SH’ as a wordplay on fishing-shooting and fish, the aim is to aid operators and players in better understanding and maximise the opportunities its unique releases offer.

As the No.1 provider of fishing-shooting games in Asia, TaDa’s entry to Europe and Latin America generated considerable interest, especially with the releases of Jackpot Fishing and Mega Fishing. In both markets, players have grabbed the chance to shoot their way through these impressively cinematic games with their spectacular features and versatile mechanics.

Melding fishing, shooting and casino gaming, TaDa titles offer a new way to play and win, where players target specific fish or creatures based on their multiplier or bonus value. Each shot fired places a wager in the equivalent way a spin on a slot game does, making fishing-shooting games recognisable, RNG, casino entertainment products.

TaDa’s dynamic releases also offer diversity across volatility, theme and choice of weapons, plus the opportunity for upskilling with strategic decision-making and in-game challenges. This, coupled with straightforward rules and the inclusion of player-favourite features such as multipliers and jackpots, has seen the new vertical enjoy a positive reception.

Known for offering longer session length and more rounds played, higher deposits and increased new player sign-up, those operators who have integrated the games through TaDa’s single API have quickly seen net positive results.

A FI/SH series of ‘how to’ articles and a new section on the TaDa website will be launched imminently, while TaDa’s stands at global shows including ENADA, Rimini; SiGMA, Dubai; SBC, Rio; SiGMA, Africa; and SiGMA, Americas; will host the Experience Zone.

Visitors can meet the multilingual TaDa team and play top performing Ocean King Jackpot, new theme release Fortune Zombie, and further titles, all leading the way in fishing-shooting innovation.

Furthermore, TaDa’s original ‘Arcade Machine’ will be available to play alongside mobile fishing-shooting games as part of the introduction to these industry-changing releases.

Ray Lee, director of business development, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘One of the first questions we are always asked is “What are fishing-shooting games?”, closely followed by “How do you play them?”

For many, once they understand the basic idea that each shot, like a spin in a slot game, is the equivalent of placing a wager, the whole concept is instantly recognisable as a casino game, just with superb graphics and dynamic shooting mechanisms.

For others, the comparison with video games is the key to understanding how fishing-shooting titles, which have no reels or pay lines, attract younger, high-spending, new-to-igaming audiences looking for a challenge. And for players who remember the original, non-digital games, nostalgia is making the new releases very engaging.

We are excited that our fishing-shooting games are bringing a new dimension to igaming. Enabling a clear understanding of the concept and gameplay will enhance the experience for everyone and we are looking forward to taking this out to the industry.’