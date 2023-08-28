Brooklyn touts local support for Coney Island casino bid

Over 10,000 Brooklyn residents have signed a petition backing the casino.

US.- The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has reported that 10,000 Brooklyn residents have signed a petition to support the idea of a casino in Coney Island. The petition is being touted to support the bid for one of three downstate casino licences going in New York.

Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends have joined Thor Equities‘ bid for a licence to develop a casino, hotel, and entertainment proposal in Coney Island. Thor would develop the property, Saratoga and the Chickasaw Nation would run casino operations and Legends would be the development and entertainment partner.

The petition reads: “As a Southern Brooklyn resident, you support creating jobs and new economic growth by establishing a new casino and entertainment district in Coney Island. For decades, our community, our families and our small businesses have been shortchanged and we have been waiting for the year-round economic opportunities that this project will finally make happen. We urge our elected representatives and leaders to support this project and the jobs and career training for local residents that will develop into long standing, fulfilling careers in entertainment and hospitality.”

It’s estimated that The Coney casino would create 4,000 permanent gaming and hospitality jobs. There will be a local hiring preference with job fairs in Coney Island.

NYC casino bids

The New York State Gaming Commission has launched its Request for Application for three downstate New York gaming licences. Other bidders are Las Vegas Sands in Long Island, Mets owner Steve Cohen in Queens, the Related Companies/Wynn Resorts in Hudson Yards, SL Green/Caesars in Times Square and Bally’s Corporation in Manhattan’s far West Side.