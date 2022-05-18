British online betting revenue down 40% in March

The Gambling Commission has reported gross gambling yield of £362.8m for March 2022.

UK.- The British regulator, the Gambling Commission, has reported that gross gambling yield (GGY) from around 80 per cent of the licensed market was down by 10.3 per cent month-on-month in March. GGY was £362.8m, down from £405m in February.

Online slots revenue rose by 14.6 per cent month-on-month to £192.8m, and online casino by 11.7 per cent to £54.2m, but real-event betting revenue fell by 40.6 per cent to £104.5m with bookmakers running promotions for the Cheltenham Festival.

Online poker GGY was up 4.2 per cent at £6.2m, virtual betting fell 13.7 per cent to £3.5m, other forms of betting rose 19.5 per cent to £1.4m and esports betting GGY fell by 92.8 per cent to £56,001.

The number of active players for real event betting was up 28.1 per cent against February at 6.3 million. Slots attracted 3.6 million active customers, up 11 per cent, other gaming saw 2.1 million, up by 8.9 per cent, poker 238,449, up by 1.3 per cent, and virtual betting 232,750, down 15.3 per cent.

Online slots saw 6.3 billion spins in March, up 13.9 per cent month-on-month. Real event betting attracted 323.1 million bets, up by 30.3 per cent month-on-month. There were 319.1 million bets on other gaming, 12.8 million virtual bets and 76.2m poker bets.

As for retail betting, operators representing 85 per cent of the market reported GGY of £32.4m from self-service betting terminals while over-the-counter bets generated £56.7m and machines £101.1m.

British gaming licensees are still waiting for the outcome of the government’s review of gambling legislation. For months, gambling minister Chris Philp has been promising the delayed gambling white paper proposing new regulations would be “coming soon”.

Stakeholders are making their final remarks on what they think the government should or shouldn’t propose, with Michael Dugher, CEO of the industry lobby group the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), writing an opinion piece warning about the dangers of “draconian measures”.