Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming names Angelo Alberoni as technical director

Brazil.- The Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming has appointed Angelo Alberoni (IBJR) as its technical director as it prepares for the launch of Brazil’s regulatory framework for legalised betting. Alberoni will lead the industry group’s technical agenda, which monitors the ongoing publication of ordinances on market requirements.

Alberoni has over 15 years of experience in the sector and is currently country manager for Novibet. He has previously worked at Betsson, Betcris and Betmotion.

Formed in March 2023, the IBGR was created by nine international gambling companies: bet365, Betsson Group, Betway Group, Entain, Flutter, KTO Group, Netbet Group, Rei do Pitaco and Yolo Group. It aims to contribute to the “discussion and development” of Brazil’s national fixed odds betting market. André Gelfi, managing partner for Brazil at Betsson Group, was elected as president of the group.

Commenting on Alberoni’s appointment, Gelfi said: “Based on his experience in large betting houses, leading operations in the Brazilian market and active in the search for a safe and responsible sector, IBJR’s choice to appoint Angelo Alberoni as new technical director follows the institute’s proposal to continue evolving with the work done so far.”

Brazil sports betting regulatory timeline

Now led by Régis Anderson Dudena as its first president, the new gaming regulator, the Secretaria de Prêmios e Apostas (SPA), is advancing with a phased timeline for the introduction of a regulatory framework for sports betting in Brazil. Last month, it published ordinances related to payment rules. Phase two this month involves ordinances on money laundering and crime prevention and rules related to customer rights.

Phase three in June will see the publication of ordinances on technical and security requirements for online gaming, monitoring and supervisory rules and sanctions for breaches in the lottery sector. Finally, in July, phase four would see ordinances on responsible gambling.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance said it had received expressions of interest from 134 operators interested in gaining licences for the Brazilian gambling market.