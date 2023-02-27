Bragg Gaming Group launches new content with Caesars in New Jersey

The firm has launched its content and Remote Game Server technology with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey.

The deal includes proprietary content from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio, including Egyptian Magic, Fairy Dust, and the Girl with the Golden Eyes and exclusive content from the company’s partner studios. Bragg already provides igaming content to Caesars in New Jersey and Michigan through its Spin Games RGS.

Yaniv Sherman, chief executive officer for Bragg Gaming Group, said: “The iconic Caesars brand is synonymous with the very best in casino gaming entertainment in the U.S., and as we continue to successfully deploy our rich new content portfolio across North America, we are delighted to further build on our long-standing relationship by extending the reach of these new games to their players in New Jersey.

“This launch is an important step for us, as the integration of our new RGS technology opens the door to a stellar line-up of premium casino content we have planned for release throughout the year and beyond.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital, added: “We have enjoyed a very productive relationship with Bragg and are pleased to extend our companies’ partnership as we know their slot content resonates with our players. The launch of new content from Bragg will further help us bring our customers in New Jersey a best-in-class iGaming experience.”

Last year, Bragg Gaming Group launched its Atomic Slot Lab studio content for BetRivers customers in New Jersey.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $436m in January

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $436m, up 14.5 per cent compared to January 2022’s $381.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $211.7m, up 15.3 per cent compared to $183.6m in January 2022. The online gaming win was $152.9, up 10.9 per cent from $137.8m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $72.3m, a 20.2 per cent increase from $60.2m.