Boyd Gaming appoints Michael Hartmeier to board of directors

US.- The gaming and hospitality company Boyd Gaming has announced the appointment of Michael A. Hartmeier to its board of directors.

Hartmeier is the former group head of lodging, gaming, and leisure investment banking for Barclays. He previously served as group head for hospitality and gaming for Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston. He is a board of directors member for DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a self-advised real estate investment trust with a premium hotels and resorts nationwide portfolio. Hartmeier also served as a member of the board of directors of Full House Resorts, a regional casino operator.

In December, Boyd Gaming announced the promotions of four senior executives. Steve Thompson was promoted to chief administrative officer and Steve Schutte was named executive vice president of operations. Ted Bogich was named chief operating officer and Ward Shaw was promoted to executive vice president of operations for the Midwest and South region.

For Q1, the operator reported revenue of $960.5m and a net income of $136.5m, or $1.40 per share.