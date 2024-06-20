Booming Games takes players on a wild adventure with its latest slot: “Stampede Bonanza”

During Free Spins, Random Multipliers of up to 100x can be activated, further enhancing the gameplay.



Press release.- Booming Games has once again launched an adventure-themed slot that will take players on a fantastic adventure through canyons and rugged mountain ridges as they look to encounter its wild landscape.

“Stampede Bonanza” is a 6×5, Cascading Reels slot that pays whenever 8 or more matching symbols land. As players encounter buffalo, mountain lions, bears, and wolves, they can spin to unlock Random Wilds that appear when they are out of cascades, giving players another chance to win. If players land 4 or more Scatters, the screen will come to life as buffalo stampede across the screen, delivering 10 Free Spins. During these Free Spins, Random Multipliers of up to 100x can be activated, further enhancing the gameplay.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games said: “Our team has produced yet another great slot that will capture the imagination of players as they navigate their way through a rugged landscape which is filled with Cascading Reels, Free Spins, Random Wilds and Random Multipliers. We are always working hard to keep our content fresh, and this is another great example of a game that has all the hallmarks of a Booming Games slot, offering players a fully immersive gameplay experience.”