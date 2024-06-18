Booming Games and Aardvark Technologies announce strategic partnership

The companies are dedicated to redefining the gaming experience and setting new standards of excellence.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced a strategic partnership with Aardvark Technologies.

“This collaboration combines Booming Games’ innovative game creation approach with Aardvark’s expertise in commercial development to enhance the gaming landscape in Africa,” stated the company.

This partnership shows that Booming Games is dedicated to providing great gaming experiences to players. By adding the company’s advanced games to Aardvark’s platform, Booming Games wants to offer a wide range of engaging games to Aardvark’s customers.

The companies are dedicated to redefining the gaming experience and setting new standards of excellence. Together, they look forward to offering players a wide range of top-tier gaming content, ensuring thrills, excitement, and endless possibilities.

Arijus Denisovas, commercial director at Aardvark Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Booming Games, stating: ‘Booming Games has showcased a remarkable commitment to innovation, a value that deeply aligns with our ethos at Aardvark.

“It’s crucial for us to consistently integrate high-quality and immersive content to provide our customers with the finest gaming experiences, enabling them to present top-tier games to their players.

“This collaboration underscores our collective dedication to elevating the gaming industry and delivering exceptional entertainment to players worldwide.”

Solomon Godwin, head Africa at Booming Games, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Aardvark Technologies to our ever-expanding client base in Africa. Booming Games supplies Casino games to leading operators in the most highly regulated markets in Africa.

“With players’ entertainment, protection and sustainability being top priorities for Booming Games, this partnership represents an excellent opportunity for us to expand our presence on the continent.”