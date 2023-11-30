Booming Games introduces its latest slot, Secret Book of Amun-Ra

This ancient Egyptian-themed slot takes players on a big-win quest where they can discover Expanding symbols, Free Spins and more.

Press release.- For many years, a myth has been circulating among explorers that buried deep within an ancient Egyptian temple lies the secret book of the legendary god, Amun-Ra. Inside that book, the location of his priceless treasures can be found.

This sets the scene for the latest blockbuster slot from the in-demand provider Booming Games. Players become explorers as they dust off the reels in Secret Book of Amun-Ra, a five reel, three rows, ten payline slot, and go on the ultimate treasure hunt.

The quest is simple: find the book and discover the riches of Amun-Ra. Of course, players will need help along the way, and Booming Games does this through a treasure trove of bonus gems, including Free Spins with Expanding Symbols.

This is triggered when three or more Scatters land on the reels, awarding eight Free Games. While these play out, symbols can Expand and take over the entire reel for even more big win potential. What’s more, if two to three additional Scatters drop, two to three additional Free Games are awarded with no limit on the number of retriggers.

Symbol expansion starts from the lowest-paying symbol and lasts for one round, after which the symbol is removed from the reels. The removed symbol is then replaced with the second lowest symbol that can expand. If that wasn’t enough, Expanding symbols always pay after expansion, no matter where they are on the reels.

See also: Making its mark in Denmark, Booming Games partners with RoyalCasino.dk

This continues until the player makes it all the way to the top, where they come face to face with the magnificent Amun-Ra and his beautiful, big win treasures.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Secret Book of Amun-Ra has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “This is an ancient Egyptian-themed slot with a difference. Intrepid players are taken on a thrilling quest to find Amun-Ra’s secret book and his hidden treasure, and for those who can make the discoveries, big wins and prizes await.

“The team has brought the theme and story to life through action-packed gameplay that excites and entertains while building the anticipation of potential big wins with each spin.

“Our portfolio of titles continues to grow at pace and covers all themes, volatilities, bonuses and RTPs to ensure that we have games to meet all player preferences. The Secret Book of Amun-Ra is a great addition to our lineup and is one of those games that has mass appeal.”