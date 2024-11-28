Booming Games introduces its latest Christmas-themed slot, Holly Jolly Cash Pig

Holly Jolly Cash Pig joins Booming Games’ festive catalogue.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced the latest incorporation to its Christmas-themed catalogue, Holly Jolly Cash Pig.

Luxury is everywhere you look on this 5×4, 30-payline slot. The reels are rich with all the shiny, sparkly things players could ever dream of – gold rings, expensive watches, sports cars and even private jets.

The Piggy Bank feature triggers popular Cash Collect mechanics. Land value symbols and a collect symbol in the base game, and you’ll be collecting coins with multipliers of up to 50x your bet. “It’s like Christmas has come early!” said the provider.

Players will want to trigger the Free Spins feature by landing 3 scatters on reels 1, 3 and 5. This festive feature will gift you 12 spins plus an extra six if you land three scatters in-game.

In Free Spins, any win triggers the cascade. Minor symbols in the win get eliminated until the end of the bonus, while Major symbols get boosted and pay double. This makes for the clear win potential exposure, as well as he chases to eliminate the Minors as soon as possible and boost the Majors so each cascade can bring a double win.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Holly Jolly Cash Pig has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of Games at Booming Games, said: “Tis the season for slots and Holly Jolly Cash Pig is the perfect gift to keep you warm this winter – a game rich with fun, features and festivities. Merry Christmas from Booming Games!”

Holly Jolly Bonanza 2

A week ago, Booming Games launched another Christmas-themed game: Holly Jolly Bonanza 2. ‘Tis the season for snowy slots, and just like Santa Claus himself, Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 delivers in style. This sparkling sequel is a sure-fire Christmas classic, a 5×6 game with cascading reels, introducing new features to the festive game.

Free Spins are triggered with four or more scatters anywhere in view. Landing 3 or more scatters in FS will award the player with Extra Free Spins.

Droppin’ around the Christmas tree are the Cascading Gift and Mystery Gift symbols. Cascading gifts can turn up to 20 symbols in a cascade, and Mystery gifts will reveal up to 16 symbols of the same kind.

And the shining star on top of the tree? The Multiplier Gift. It really is the gift that keeps on giving, dropping multipliers of up to 100x on the reels. These multipliers can stack and persist throughout the entire FS round!

As with all of the provider’s titles, Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.