Booming Games enters South African market in partnership with Intelligent Gaming

The South African online gaming market is renowned as one of the world’s most exciting emerging regulated markets.

Booming Games eagerly anticipates distributing its innovative and engaging games across the entire Intelligent Gaming network.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced the launch of their highly immersive games for the South African online gaming market.

The South African online gaming market is renowned as one of the world’s most exciting emerging regulated markets. Booming Games, in collaboration with Intelligent Gaming South Africa, has completed localization testing and certification.

The company extends its gratitude to Intelligent Gaming for their dedicated efforts in helping achieve this milestone. With this accomplishment, Booming Games eagerly anticipates distributing its innovative and engaging games across the entire Intelligent Gaming network.

See also: Booming Games launches a new slot, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme

Solomon Godwin, head of Africa at Booming Games, said: “South Africa is key to our development goals, so it’s exciting to get on board with a partner such as Intelligent Gaming. Their insight and experience in South Africa are essential, and we’re thoroughly looking forward to working with them”.

Marc Plaxton Harrison, managing director at Intelligent Gaming, said: “It’s such an exciting suite of games, and our network is very excited about the launch. In the coming weeks, our network of over 30 popular operators will be able to offer fantastic games like Buffalo Hold and Win, Burning Classics Go Wild, Gold Gold Gold, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig and Flaming Chilies”.